HCSO investigating stabbing at Hamilton Co. Jail
Multiple sources confirm a stabbing occurred in the vicinity of the Hamilton County Jail Saturday night.
Sunday, June 17th 2018, 8:45 am EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, June 17th 2018, 11:34 am EDT
A stabbing occurred at the Hamilton County Jail late Saturday night.
Multiple sources confirm this happened just before 11:00 pm on Walnut Street in downtown Chattanooga.
We have not learned if the event happened inside the jail building, who was stabbed or the extent of injuries.
A Chattanooga Police public information officer told Channel 3 that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now handling the incident.
Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we discover more details.