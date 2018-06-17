A stabbing occurred at the Hamilton County Jail late Saturday night.

Multiple sources confirm this happened just before 11:00 pm on Walnut Street in downtown Chattanooga.

We have not learned if the event happened inside the jail building, who was stabbed or the extent of injuries.

A Chattanooga Police public information officer told Channel 3 that the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now handling the incident.

Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we discover more details.