CPD officers involved in shooting, on paid leave
Saturday, June 16th 2018, 9:43 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, June 16th 2018, 11:10 pm EDT
Two Chattanooga officers are on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Saturday.
Police responded to a disorder with a weapon call around 7:30 pm on Tunnel Blvd.
When officers arrived they said they saw a male suspect with a firearm. Shots were fired, but police have not sad who fired the first shot.
The suspect was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He has non-life-threatening injuries.
Per department policy, both officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation.
