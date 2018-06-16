Two Chattanooga officers are on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

Police responded to a disorder with a weapon call around 7:30 pm on Tunnel Blvd.

When officers arrived they said they saw a male suspect with a firearm. Shots were fired, but police have not sad who fired the first shot.

The suspect was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

Per department policy, both officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation.