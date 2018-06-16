There are several new homeowners in Chattanooga, thanks to a Habitat for Humanity program.

After hours of hard work, two women are now able to move into their new homes.

"This is the beginning! This is the beginning!” Nola exclaimed. “I've got a long way to go; I’m still working hard to make sure I’m moving forward."

Nola moved to the United States nearly five years ago from Nigeria.

The American dream was just that, a dream she was working two jobs to achieve.

Now, giant cardboard keys represent a giant accomplishment for Nola and another Chattanooga woman, Taneshia.

The two women are now homeowners and can move into their homes thanks to help from Habitat for Humanity.

"I like working,” Nola said. “I'm a hard working lady, people can see it in me."

Hard work was a requirement to get the house. Both women had to put in at least 250 hours of sweat equity working on their homes. They also participated in homeowner workshops.

But for Nola, the house is much more than a place to live. It's her American dream.

"A place to rest. A place of joy. A place of harmony,” Nola added. “A place I will look back and say, 'God, you are good!'"