A Chattanooga Police officer is under investigation for criminal sexual misconduct.

A woman claims she was sexually assaulted a few days ago by the officer.

Police are not releasing the officer’s name because the investigation is still ongoing, and as of now, no criminal charges have been filed.

The victim reported the alleged assault to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 13. At this time, it's not clear if that was the day of the assault.

Chief David Roddy called a Saturday press conference to report internal and criminal investigations into claims of sexual misconduct against one of his officers.

“That officer will be questioned,” Chief Roddy said. “His or her actions will be investigated, and if found true, that officer will be held accountable.”

The officer was on duty during the time of the alleged incident.

The officer has been with the police department since 2014 and has been assigned to the neighborhood policing unit.

Roddy says he has no other complaints like this one on file.

“He will remain on leave until there is a final disposition in the internal affairs investigation,” Roddy explained.

Roddy said the leave of absence is paid as an internal process will determine department action.

The criminal investigation is being handled by the sheriff's office to determine if the officer will be charged with a crime.

“When we've had a serious investigation move towards one of our employees, it's conducted by an outside entity,” Roddy added.

Over the last few days, law enforcement officers have collected statements from both the victim and the officer.

The agencies still have more information to go through.

“Any physical evidence that may be present, any video evidence relevant to the office, whether it’s in the car camera system or body worn camera system,” Roddy said.

The police department is looking into the officer’s body camera footage to see if it was activated and what it captured.