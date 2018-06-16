News
Meigs Co. assessor of property arrested
Meigs County Assessor of Property Billy Breeden was arrested at midnight Saturday.
Breeden was taken into custody on two counts of domestic assault, a sheriff's office spokesperson explained.
An arrest report states that Breeden threatened to sue Meigs County and the arresting officer if he was charged.
He has since has bonded out.
Channel 3 has reached out to the Meigs County mayor's office for comment, and are still waiting for a response.