News
Man rescued from woods on Signal Mtn. Saturday afternoon
A 72-year-old man is now safe after being rescued from the woods.
Saturday, June 16th 2018, 5:09 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, June 16th 2018, 5:09 pm EDT
A 72-year-old man is now safe after being rescued from the woods.
Officials with Hamilton County EMS say rescuers were called to Signal Moutain between Edward's Point and the creek.
"The man's complaint was 'general weakness,'" a Hamilton County spokesperson explained.
The man was loaded onto an ATV and was driven off the trail so he could receive additional treatment.