The Chattanooga Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation into an officer.

Police Chief David Roddy said allegations of criminal sexual conduct involving an officer in CPD's Neighborhood Policing Bureau were made Wednesday, June 13.

Chief Roddy explained that a woman had approached the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office about a sexual assault allegation that had been made against a Chattanooga Police officer.

"HCSO stated to CPD the woman told them she was sexually assaulted by a Chattanooga Police Officer while he was on duty," CPD said.

The officer, who has not been identified, was hired by CPD in 2014. He was relieved of duty Thursday pending the result of the internal affairs investigation, which will not be concluded until the criminal case is finished. The officer will remain on administrative/modified leave until the internal affairs investigation concludes.

"Trust between CPD Officers and the people we protect and serve is of utmost importance to me," Chief Roddy said. "I want our community members to know proven misconduct by any CPD Officer that undermines their trust will not be tolerated."

CPD's internal affairs investigation is separate for the HCSO's criminal investigation.