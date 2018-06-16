OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two Johnson County parents may be stuck with a $132,000 bill after their child damaged a sculpture inside the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center.

The child’s mother, Sarah Goodman, told 41 Action News the incident happened during a wedding reception last month.

Surveillance video obtained by 41 Action News shows the child hug the sculpture, then seconds later, it fell.

“We heard a bunch of commotion and I thought, 'Whose yelling at my son?'” Goodman explained. “This glass mosaic torso is laying on the ground and someone is following me around demanding my personal information.”