Parents may be stuck with $132,000 bill after kid knocks over sculpture
Two Kansas parents may be stuck with a $132,000 bill after their child damaged a sculpture.
Saturday, June 16th 2018, 11:53 am EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, June 16th 2018, 12:05 pm EDT
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two Johnson County parents may be stuck with a $132,000 bill after their child damaged a sculpture inside the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center.
The child’s mother, Sarah Goodman, told 41 Action News the incident happened during a wedding reception last month.
Surveillance video obtained by 41 Action News shows the child hug the sculpture, then seconds later, it fell.
“We heard a bunch of commotion and I thought, 'Whose yelling at my son?'” Goodman explained. “This glass mosaic torso is laying on the ground and someone is following me around demanding my personal information.”
