An undercover investigation led to the arrest of three women on prostitution charges at a Hixson massage parlor this week.

It happened Wednesday at 7 Day Foot Spa on Hixson Pike.

Police say an undercover investigator posed as a customer and paid for a regular massage. After the session ended, the investigator was offered "additional, illicit services" for a fee.

Police arrested 51-year-old Yunxia Li and 60-year-old Cuiran Zhi for promoting prostitution. A third woman, 59-year-old Haifang Wu, was arrested for promoting prostitution and prostitution.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered that the business served as the home to all three women. Police also found Chinese passports and work visas for the suspect. Police say Homeland Security is following up on the "legal status" of the women.

Police say complaints from community members prompted the investigation.