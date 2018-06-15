News
Kayaker saved from Chickamauga Creek
Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says a man fell out of his kayak on Chickamauga Creek.
Friday, June 15th 2018, 8:01 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 15th 2018, 8:10 pm EDT
East Ridge and Chattanooga firefighters saved a man who fell out of his kayak Friday evening.
Fire crews were called to Camp Jordan Parkway shortly after 7:00 p.m.
Crews found the man and got him out of the water.
The kayaker is expected to be okay.
