UPDATE: Channel 3 is learning more about what led to Jeff Styles' arrest.

Just before 4:30 pm Friday, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at Highway 153 and Grubb Road, according to the affidavit of complaint.

Police found Styles suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm when they arrived. He told officers that the man who shot him, Nickolas Bullington, left heading south on Highway 153.

Bullington called police around 4:45 pm. Officers were sent to the Tennessee Riverpark where Bullington had already been detained by a park ranger who overheard radio traffic.

Officers interviewed Styles at the hospital. Styles explained that he and Bullington had been had been involved in a road rage incident on Highway 27. He said he stopped at a red light when he reached the intersection of Grubb Road and Highway 153.

"[Styles] advised while he stopped, he noticed Mr. Bullington behind him again and went into "red mode," according to the police report. "[Styles] advised he grabbed his tomahawk from a bag and exited his vehicle walking back to Mr. Bullington's driver side."

Styles explained he "blacked out" once he reached Bullington's door. He said he came out of it after Bullington shot him and took off in his vehicle.

Officers interviewed Bullington who advised that Styles began driving "aggressively" while traveling on Highway 27. Bullington told officers "he slowed down to create some distance from [Styles], but eventually caught back up with him at the red light on Highway 153," the report explained.

He said he saw Styles "waving a tomahawk in the air."

Bullington advised [Styles] the proceeded to exit his vehicle and approach his driver side door with the tomahawk in his hand," the report continued. "Bullington advised once at his door the defendant swung the tomahawk breaking through his window."

Bullington said he grabbed his pistol and fired one round at Styles because he was "in fear for his life."

He said he left the scene to go to a safe place to call police.

A witness confirmed Bullington's story and said he saw Styles break through Bullington's window with "an object."

Styles was arrested at his home Saturday morning and was taken to the Hamilton County Jail where his bond was set at $8,500. He has bonded out, according to the jail.

Here is a summary of the investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department:

Upon arrival, police found a male party suffering from a gunshot to his arm.

The party was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Investigators identified the party shot as Jeffery Styles.

Investigators were able to determine that there was a confrontation between Jeffery Styles and a second male party prior to the shooting.

Investigators determined Jeffery Styles had approached the other male party's vehicle with a tomahawk style weapon and struck the front windshield of the vehicle before the driver fired a single round which struck the male party in the right arm. The driver then left the scene.

Police were notified a short time later the shooting suspect had called 911 Dispatch requesting to meet officers at a different location where they made contact with Nickolas Bullington.

Investigators obtained warrants for Jeffery Styles for the offenses of Aggravated Assault and Vandalism.

Jeffery Styles was subsequently arrested on 6/16/2018.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident.

Channel 3 reached out to WGOW for a statement on Styles' arrest. The radio station's news director, Kevin West, sent us this statement:

"We were made aware of Jeff's arrest with the rest of the media in a news release from the Chattanooga Police Department. Their investigation continues. We'll have no further comment until the investigation is complete."