Because of the substantial prejudicial effect of recent publicity initiated by a media release from the

Chattanooga Police Department, Lee Davis of Davis & Hoss, PC, lawyer for Jeff Styles, releases the

following information to mitigate the recent adverse and incorrect publicity.

Jeff Styles first encountered Nickolas Bullington on Highway 111 shortly after 4pm on Friday, June 15th.

This was several miles from the site where Bullington shot Styles. As Jeff Styles approached a slowmoving

tractor trailer, Styles started to pass the truck in the lefthand lane. At that time, Bullington drove

up behind Styles at an excessive speed. Concerned that Bullington would hit his vehicle, Styles raised his

hand, communicating to Bullington to "back off”. Styles returned to the righthand lane of travel as

quickly as possible. Instead of passing Styles, Bullington flipped him a bird, followed Styles over to the

righthand lane, and drove dangerously close to Styles' car.

Bullington then moved into the lefthand lane, sped up to get beside Styles, and— pointing his hand at

Styles—made a gun-firing motion with his hand. Bullington then proceeded to move into the righthand

lane and attempted to run Styles’ vehicle off the road. After that attempt, Bullington slowed down,

brandished a handgun, and proceeded to slow down until Styles was back on the road. Having shown

Styles his weapon, Bullington drove behind Styles.

With Bullington now behind him, Styles sped up in an attempt to get away from Bullington. Bullington

followed Styles onto Hwy 27 southbound—dangerously close on Styles’ bumper. Styles could see

Bullington though his rear view mirror, now pointing at the weapon which was apparently in his lap.

Finally able to get distance between himself and Bullington, Styles took the Hwy 153-Hixson exit.

Bullington followed Styles off the exit and caught up to Styles at a red light on Hwy 153. Bullington again

pointed down to the weapon in his lap.

Now, convinced that Bullington was going to pull up beside him and shoot him, Styles grabbed his

military-grade tomahawk and jumped out of his vehicle. Simultaneously, Bullington pointed his handgun

at Styles, and Styles swung once at Bullington’s driver-side window; Bullington fired his gun, hitting

Styles in the right arm. Wounded, Styles got back into his car and drove to the first possible pull-off.

Bleeding profusely, Styles pulled off the road and called 911.

Bullington—having shot Styles—fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Attorney Lee Davis requests that anyone witnessing this road rage incident on Friday, June 15th,

between the hours of 4:15pm and 4:45pm, please call Davis & Hoss 423-266-0605 or the Chattanooga

Police Dept.

While being interviewed by police at the hospital, Styles never said that he "blacked out" before, during,

or after this incident. Styles attributes this error to an interview conducted while he was being

administered morphine for his gun shot wound. The Chattanooga Police Department public information

officer who released that statement was mistaken.