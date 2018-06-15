News
UPDATE: Chattanooga radio host shot on Highway 153, one person in custody
The victim, long-time Chattanooga radio personality Jeff Styles, was shot on his right arm during a reported road rage incident.
Friday, June 15th 2018, 7:23 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 15th 2018, 8:38 pm EDT
A Chattanooga radio host was shot during a reported road rage incident on Highway 153 Friday evening.
It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Gwyn Road intersection in Hixson.
Police say Styles' injury is not life-threatening.
One person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident. The suspect's name has not been released.
