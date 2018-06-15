A Chattanooga radio host was shot during a reported road rage incident on Highway 153 Friday evening.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Gwyn Road intersection in Hixson.

The victim, long-time Chattanooga radio personality Jeff Styles, was shot on his right arm during a reported road rage incident.

Police say Styles' injury is not life-threatening.

One person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident. The suspect's name has not been released.

