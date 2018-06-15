Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Highway 153 Friday evening.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Gwyn Road intersection in Hixson.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

Police confirm one person was shot.

The victim's injury was not life-threatening.

One person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.

No names have been released.

