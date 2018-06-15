News
UPDATE: Person shot on Highway 153, one person in custody
It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Gwyn Road intersection.
Friday, June 15th 2018, 7:23 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 15th 2018, 7:46 pm EDT
Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Highway 153 Friday evening.
It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the Gwyn Road intersection in Hixson.
Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.
Police confirm one person was shot.
The victim's injury was not life-threatening.
One person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.
No names have been released.
