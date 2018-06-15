Dalton city schools are upping their security before students head back to the classroom. The board of education voted unanimously this week to add more school resource officers to the staff.

Students at Dalton city schools will see four new faces when they return from summer break.

“Up until now we had three school resource officers. One at the high school, one at Morris Innovative High School, and one at the middle school. Those officers divided their time between elementary school campuses also,” said Dalton police spokesperson Bruce Frazier.

It is part of the school system's expanding safety plan.

In February, Dalton High School teacher Randall Davidson allegedly fired a gun through his classroom window.

The SRO on duty was down the street at the middle school when the call came in. Dalton Police hope adding the additional resources will cut down on response time.

“We already had other officers on the way to the school basically as soon as that incident began. We were inside the school within a minute of that shot being fire. Obviously if it happened next year, instead of this past year, it would have unfolded a little differently,” Frazier said.

Currently, the three officers split their time between the nine schools in the district. Under this new plan, there will be seven officers on campuses throughout the city.

“There will be two officers at Dalton High School, two at Morris Innovative, one at the middle school, and we will have other officers available for the elementary school,” Frazier said.

In addition to the SRO’s, the high school will upgrade their public address system, which is used to alert students through a loud speaker and will add card readers to the outside of the schools for an extra layer of protection.