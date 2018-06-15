One of the mothers who lost a child in the Woodmore bus crash is calling on parents and educators to take a closer look at Johnthony Walker's time with students before the crash.

Walker was convicted of causing the crash that killed Diamound Brown's son D'Myunn and five other children in November of 2016.

When Brown heard the 25-year-old was accused of raping a teenager, she immediately thought of the girl's family.

"It's another victim. It's a child. That's my biggest thing. I know it's big for an arrest but at the same time, we have a 14-year-old victim," she said.

Court documents show Walker told police he had sex with the 14-year-old five times while staying with her family in Nashville.

"But now that you have a 14-year-old little girl, it does raise speculations like, what else could have happened while he was driving this bus?!" she added.

Brown wants parents and educators in Chattanooga to take a closer look at the elementary, middle and high school-aged students Walker once transported.

"We need to question these kids. We need to get with these kids who were previously on this bus with him and make sure," Brown said.

Channel 3 has reached out to Durham School Services and the Hamilton County Board of Education to find out if they were aware of any past complaints of this nature.

We have not heard back at this time.