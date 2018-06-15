News
Unmarked Soddy Daisy police car stolen
The report of a stolen car was an unmarked Soddy Daisy Police vehicle.
Friday, June 15th 2018, 2:58 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 15th 2018, 2:58 pm EDT
A call to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning presented deputies with a different type of crime.
Once they arrived, they learned that the report of a stolen car was an unmarked Soddy Daisy Police vehicle.
Searching the area, deputies were able to locate and recover the vehicle a short distance away.
After inspecting the vehicle, they determined that some items were missing and they have been attempting to locate those items.