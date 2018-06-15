A joint effort by the local Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the rescue of a 15-year-old girl from suspects who were using her for commercial sex trafficking.

The investigation focused on human trafficking activity during the past two weeks in and around motels near the Lee Highway and Bonny Oaks Drive area.

The joint investigation resulted in the identification and arrest of three people on numerous sex trafficking charges.

Arrested were:

Savannah Grissum age 20

Alonzo Westmoreland age 29

Charles E. Battle age 21

All three were charged with five counts of trafficking for commercial sex and one count of promoting prostitution.