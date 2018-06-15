Police arrest suspected suppliers in deadly opioid overdose case
Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Narcotics and Violent Crimes team have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man.
On March 8, 2018, the body of 29-year-old Dustin Lowrance was found deceased inside a motel room at 2440 Williams Street. The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office's autopsy determined the death to be from a toxic level of opioids.
CPD's Narcotics Unit investigation found that Monica Dunn and Wilmer Sherrard were both the opioid suppliers and present at the scene of the overdose.
Both Dunn and Sherrard are charged with 2nd-degree-murder in the death of Lowrance. They are in custody on multiple unrelated charges, but have other unrelated arrest warrants pending in Dade and Walker Counties in Georgia.