Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Narcotics and Violent Crimes team have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man.

On March 8, 2018, the body of 29-year-old Dustin Lowrance was found deceased inside a motel room at 2440 Williams Street. The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office's autopsy determined the death to be from a toxic level of opioids.

CPD's Narcotics Unit investigation found that Monica Dunn and Wilmer Sherrard were both the opioid suppliers and present at the scene of the overdose.