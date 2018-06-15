(AP) - Fewer U.S. teens are smoking, having sex and doing drugs these days. Oh, and they're drinking less milk, too.

Less than one-third of high school students drink a glass of milk a day, according to a large government survey released Thursday.

About two decades ago, it was nearly half. Last year's survey asked about 100 questions on a wide range of health topics, including smoking, drugs and diet.

One trend that stood out was the drop in drinking milk, which started falling for all Americans after World War II.

In recent decades, teens have shifted from milk to soda, then to Gatorade and other sports drinks and recently to energy drinks like Monster and Red Bull.

Kids have also shifted from a dairy product rich in calcium and vitamin D to beverages laden with sugar and caffeine.