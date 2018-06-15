Aircraft supply delays cause Allegiant Air to cancel flights
CLEARWATER, FL (AP) — Allegiant Air has canceled several upcoming flights in Florida due to new aircraft delivery delays.
The Tampa Bay Times quotes spokeswoman Krysta Levy as saying Wednesday that the airline is transitioning to an all-Airbus fleet and the delay has strained resources. An airline travel advisory says 10 upcoming flights over the next couple of days at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport have been canceled. Levy says passengers have been offered refunds or re-accommodation.
The newspaper reports the budget carrier has long relied on an aging fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-80s. In August, the airline announced it had replaced all of the MD-80s at St. Pete-Clearwater International with Airbus 320s. It plans to replace its all of its MD-80s by 2019 because the aging models are prone to mechanical failures .
Officials with Allegiant are transitioning into an all-new Airbus fleet. Some of the new planes are not in yet, leaving the airline shorthanded. The passengers with canceled flights were given a $200 voucher.
