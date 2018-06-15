Good Morning!

It's a soupy day as dew points are close to 70 this morning. Watch for patchy fog in Murphy and the Blue Ridge this morning. Expect a mostly sunny sky through noon, with scattered clouds increasing by afternoon. There is only a 10% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms today. These will be limited to over Murphy and Blue Ridge mainly from 6PM-9PM tonight. If anything hits the ground there, under 0.10" of rainfall is expected.

It will be warm and muggy for Riverbend tonight. For Third Eye Blind expect a north wind a 2-5 mph with an air temperature in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring a better rain chance for those east of I-75. Showers and a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out from 3PM-9PM EDT for Blue Ridge and Murphy again. It looks dry, but warm and humid for Brett Michaels at Riverbend on Saturday. Severe weather is not expected with these late afternoon and evening storms. Under 0.25" of rain is expected tomorrow.

Sunday will bring a better chance for scattered showers. At this time, it looks dry for those in north Georgia and north Alabama. The better rain chance Sunday looks to be for middle Tennessee.

The heat continues too! It looks like we'll ride this next heat wave with air temperatures in the 90s for the next 7 days!

Be sure to add the WRCB Weather app to your Android or iOS device! - Brittany Beggs

FRIDAY