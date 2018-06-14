Johnthony Walker is in a Davidson County detention center after being arrested Thursday night.

The Davidson County Sheriff's office booked Walker on one charge of statutory aggravated rape. That is a felony charge.

Walker is the driver of the Woodmore Elementary School bus that crashed in 2016, claiming the lives of six children. Walker was convicted on the six counts of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to four years in prison.

He remains out of jail on house arrest.

Channel 3 obtained an affidavit which says Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl. The victim's parents called police after finding out their daughter had sex with Walker, "over the course of the last couple months," according to the affidavit.

Court documents reveal Walker admitted to staying with the girl's family over the last few months. While living there, Walker allegedly started a consensual sexual relationship with the victim. Walked admitted to having sex with the girl five times.

Walker is being held on $350,000 bond in the Hill Detention Center.

