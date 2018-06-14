CHATTANOOGA - Marcus Mariota was the featured speaker at Thursday night's Best of Preps awards banquet at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The event is put on by the Times Free Press every year and celebrates the area's student-athletes and their coaches.

Mariota took the stage for a Q&A session during the event. He was asked about his time in high school, his transition to Tennessee and any advice for the young men and women in attendance.