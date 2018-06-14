Job Title: Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter (ref # 38428756)

WRCB-TV, the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga, is looking for a Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter who will help us advance our digital strategy to drive viewers to broadcast.

Join one the best reporting teams in the southeast and work alongside experienced photographers in a newsroom honored by multiple Murrow Awards. We are looking for a true storyteller who wants to win with compassion and concern for our community. We want an anchor who can drive our weekend morning efforts and engage with viewers on social media.

The ideal candidate would have a nose for news and be eager to be a part of editorial meetings by offering lead story ideas. This is not a position for beginners, and applicants must have at least two years of anchoring experience.

Go to www.chattanoogafun.com to see why you will want to live here.

On our website, WRCBtv.com, see why you will want to work here. It is a busy news market that plays bigger than its size. Rush a link with your best stories and use WRCB’s online application to Callie Starnes, News Director at cstarnes@wrcbtv.com.

No hard copies or phone calls, please. Candidates who have more than two months remaining on a contract should not apply.