HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Facebook will invest $750 million to build a data center in Huntsville, creating 100 high-paying jobs. Governor Ivey was joined for the announcement by Facebook representatives and local leaders.

With this investment, comes the promise to create approx. 100 NEW #jobs, at an average salary of $80K! You can learn more & stay up-to-date about the project by “liking” this page --> https://t.co/9K0sKoyIXv pic.twitter.com/0fzt2bY1A6 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 14, 2018

With this investment, comes the promise to create approx. 100 NEW #jobs, at an average salary of $80K! You can learn more & stay up-to-date about the project by “liking” this page --> https://t.co/9K0sKoyIXv pic.twitter.com/0fzt2bY1A6 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 14, 2018

The official announcement was made this afternoon during a ceremony at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

“Every day, millions of people around the world use Facebook’s products, and this new Alabama data center will soon play a role in keeping the company’s popular platforms running flawlessly,” Ivey said. “Facebook has found a great location in Sweet Home Alabama, and we’ll do our best to help the company grow and prosper here.”

Once construction is complete, the Huntsville data center will employ approximately 100 people with an average annual salary of $80,000.