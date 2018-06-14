The Bradley County EMS and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were recognized Thursday in Nashville by the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee with a Star of Life Award.

The award comes from the birth of young Sophie Blankenship, who was born eight weeks prematurely on March 18, 2017.

The mission of CECATN, the host of the Star of Life Awards, is to ensure that every child in Tennessee receives the best pediatric emergency care in order to eliminate the effects of severe illness and injury.

The Star of Life Awards are designed to honor Tennessee’s excellent prehospital providers for their lifesaving care.

She received life-saving care from Bradley County EMS and Bradley County Fire & Rescue.

Sophie was reunited with the EMS personnel on stage during Thursday's ceremony.

Each of the EMS personnel involved played a vital role in saving baby Sophie, administering lifesaving medications and emergency care, and stabilizing her so she could be transported to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

Without their efforts, Sophie would not be here today.

The recipients of the Region 3 Star of Life Award are: