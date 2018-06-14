The High School Football season kicks off once again at Finley Stadium with this years Jamboree, the largest of its kind in Tennessee with 20 high school football teams. Our 2018 event includes teams from Chattanooga, Cleveland, Hixson, Walker Valley, and other area schools participating.

The once known "Kickoff Classic" originally pitted teams from Chattanooga against teams from Knoxville and Nashville in a one-day event designed to start the season. Since then, teams from Memphis, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have participated in this Week 1 starter.

This years schedule includes the return of The Bradley Central Bears and a 5:30 PM kickoff on Friday August the 10, and a 4:30 PM kickoff on Saturday August 11 in order to accommodate this large field of teams.

Friday August 10

5:30 CCS vs Sale Creek

6:00 Hixson vs CCS

6:30 Sale Creek vs East Ridge

7:00 Tyner vs Hixson

7:30 East Ridge vs Tyner

8:00 Walker Valley vs Notre Dame

8:30 Notre Dame vs Bradley

9:00 McCallie vs Walker Valley

9:30 Bradley vs McCallie

Saturday August 11

4:30 Howard vs Boyd Buchanan

5:00 Grace vs Howard

5:30 Boyd Buchanan vs Central

6:00 Central vs Grace

6:30 Signal Mountain vs Soddy Daisy

7:00 Soddy Daisy vs East Hamilton

7:30 Signal Mountain vs Ooltewah

8:00 East Hamilton vs Red Bank

8:30 Ooltewah vs Brainerd

9:00 Baylor vs Brainerd

9:30 Baylor vs Red Bank