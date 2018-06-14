News
Former Bledsoe County Sheriff's deputy charged with over 50 counts of check forgery
Brewer had been eluding police since March 29.
A former Bledsoe County Sheriff's deputy is facing a long list of charges and indictments.
Jacob Brewer is charged with more than 50 counts of check forgery and four counts defined as "obtain control of exercise control" (theft) of funds or property that belonged to three different victims, including a local bank.
He's currently being held without bond in the Bradley County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court June 26.