An East Ridge man was shot several times Thursday morning in his apartment on Roper Street.

Police on their way to the shooting came across the victim, Dequan Fuqua, 20, as he was being driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Fuqua was shot in forearm, shoulder, right flank, and grazed on his chest.

Three other apartment units were struck by bullets. One unit was vacant, but the others units were occupied.

East Ridge police say that bullets went through exterior walls and into the apartments.

Two vehicles, which police say both belonged to either the victim or his girlfriend, were also struck by bullets .