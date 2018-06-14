News
East Ridge man shot several times Thursday morning
Three other apartment units were struck by bullets. One unit was vacant, but the others units were occupied.
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 1:08 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 1:08 pm EDT
An East Ridge man was shot several times Thursday morning in his apartment on Roper Street.
Police on their way to the shooting came across the victim, Dequan Fuqua, 20, as he was being driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Fuqua was shot in forearm, shoulder, right flank, and grazed on his chest.
Three other apartment units were struck by bullets. One unit was vacant, but the others units were occupied.
East Ridge police say that bullets went through exterior walls and into the apartments.
Two vehicles, which police say both belonged to either the victim or his girlfriend, were also struck by bullets .
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725.