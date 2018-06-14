Target is saying sorry for selling "Baby Daddy" cards for Father's Day. Reaction to the cards, produced by American Greetings, forced both companies to apologize as the images circulated on social media.

Some took to social media to voice their opinions on the card, with some saying it was amusing and others saying it was offensive.

Takeisha Saunders posted a photo of the card to Facebook, captioning the post "You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father’s Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!! #OurVoicesReally#NotMyNarrative #HowAboutHusband #HowAboutLove #HowAboutJustDad"