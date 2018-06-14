It was a light week for inspections with Hamilton County Health Department working on Riverbend.

The lowest score this week comes from Georgia. In Murray County, Lalo's in Chatsworth came in this week with a 77. The inspector found that there was no person in charge present. Several violations were observed including storing dirty utensils in sanitizer in the three compartment sink, dirty rags being used to wipe down counters and food prep areas, and no sanitizing buckets were available. The inspection report notes that food was not at the correct temperatures, and there was no labeling on some bulk products, and employees were drinking out of bottles.

In Hamilton County, the Golden Corral scored an 86. The inspector found severely dented cans on the racks, and problems with the faucets. There were leaks in them along with the sink handles. This score was corrected to a 96.

Other scores included an 88 at St. John's Restaurant on Market Street. This score was due to non-food contact surfaces were dirty and the inspector observed employees handling ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. Biba's Cafe on Sequoyah Access Road also scored an 88. The report noted that food was not labeled in dry storage, plus the cutting board needed to be replace. The inspector saw the shelves were dirty in the walk-in cooler and there were some moldy spots and water damage.

Hamilton County Hotels

96 Springhill Suites 195 Riverfront Pkwy

96 Doubletree Hotel 407 Chestnut Street

100 Travelodge 2361 Shallowford Village

100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road

Hamilton County Tattoos/Body Piercing

100 Old Soul Gallery 3914 St. Elmo Avenue

100 Philosophy Tattoo Collective 3913 St. Elmo Avenue

Hamilton County Pools

Saint Ives Pool 11 Ridgerock Drive: pool closed due to no chlorine

Hamilton County Restaurants

90 Scotties On the River 495 Riverfront Parkway

96 Innside Restaurant 800 Chestnut Street

96 Sonic Drive In 3907 Brainerd Road

96 Rob's 5308 Dayton Blvd.

97 Sweet Basil 5845 Brainerd Road

97 Back Inn Cafe 412 E. 2nd Street

97 Boccaccia Ristorante Italiano 3077 S. Broad Street

97 Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike

97 Mexi-Wings VII 5773 Brainerd Road

97 River Street Deli 151 River Street

97 Smokey Bones 2225 Gunbarrel Road

98 KFC/Long John Silvers 5323 Highway 153

98 Taco Town 4812 Hixson Pike

98 Off the Grill II by Chef Q 1904 Taft Highway

99 San Marcos 1818 E. Main Street

99 CookOut 5390 Highway 153

99 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road

99 McDonald's 1735 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

100 Chicken-W-Bones 227 Lee Highway

100 Starbucks Coffee 20 Cherokee Blvd.

100 Mad Philly 5959 Shallowford Road

100 Kumo One 6025 East Brainerd Road

100 Blvd. Smokehouse 3230 S. Wilcox Blvd.

100 Clumpie's Ice Cream 1401 Market Street

100 Sno Biz 7703 Hixson Pike

Catoosa County

No inspections

Dade County

100 Cloudland Canyon State Park, 122 Cloudland Canyon Park, Rising Fawn

100 Days Inn (Pool), 95 Killian Ave, Trenton

100 Days Inn, 95 Killian Ave, Trenton

100 The Lil Chicken Coop, Case Ave, Trenton

89 April's Southern Plate, 4276 Hwy 136, Trenton

95 Pizza Hut, 12020 S Main St, Trenton

Murray County

97 Huddle House 612 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Pleasant Valley Family Restaurant, 4540 Hwy 411 N Chatsworth

98 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center (Pool) 1175 Cohutta Springs Rd Crandall

100 Global Youth Ministry 40 Blackhawk Trl, Chatsworth

100 Springlakes Golf Club, 1591 Springplace Smyrna Rd, Chatsworth

87 Pupuseria Y Taqueria Posado 3440 Hwy 411 N Eton

Walker County

100 Pizza Hut-Delivery Express 55 Hwy 813 Chickamauga

99 Rock City Big Rock Cafe 1400 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain

80 Sonic Drive In 1016 Lafayette Rd, Chickamauga

95 Wendy's 401 N Main St, Lafayette

96 Station House-Chaisimple 123 N Chattanooga St, Lafayette

93 Arby's 1103 N Main Street Lafayette

95 Dari-Dip 302 W Villanow St. Lafayette

83 Hardee's 12876 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga

88 Camp Lookout 3130 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn

97 Camp Woodmont 381 Moonlight Drive, Cloudland

100 Chanticleer Inn 1300 Mocking Bird Ln Lookout Mountain

91 America's Best Value Inn & Suites 2209 N Main St Lafayette

Whitfield County