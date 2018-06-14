Time for a summer cleaning, safety training in some local spots
It was a light week for inspections with Hamilton County Health Department working on Riverbend.
The lowest score this week comes from Georgia. In Murray County, Lalo's in Chatsworth came in this week with a 77. The inspector found that there was no person in charge present. Several violations were observed including storing dirty utensils in sanitizer in the three compartment sink, dirty rags being used to wipe down counters and food prep areas, and no sanitizing buckets were available. The inspection report notes that food was not at the correct temperatures, and there was no labeling on some bulk products, and employees were drinking out of bottles.
In Hamilton County, the Golden Corral scored an 86. The inspector found severely dented cans on the racks, and problems with the faucets. There were leaks in them along with the sink handles. This score was corrected to a 96.
Other scores included an 88 at St. John's Restaurant on Market Street. This score was due to non-food contact surfaces were dirty and the inspector observed employees handling ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. Biba's Cafe on Sequoyah Access Road also scored an 88. The report noted that food was not labeled in dry storage, plus the cutting board needed to be replace. The inspector saw the shelves were dirty in the walk-in cooler and there were some moldy spots and water damage.
Hamilton County Hotels
- 96 Springhill Suites 195 Riverfront Pkwy
- 96 Doubletree Hotel 407 Chestnut Street
- 100 Travelodge 2361 Shallowford Village
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road
Hamilton County Tattoos/Body Piercing
- 100 Old Soul Gallery 3914 St. Elmo Avenue
- 100 Philosophy Tattoo Collective 3913 St. Elmo Avenue
Hamilton County Pools
- Saint Ives Pool 11 Ridgerock Drive: pool closed due to no chlorine
Hamilton County Restaurants
- 90 Scotties On the River 495 Riverfront Parkway
- 96 Innside Restaurant 800 Chestnut Street
- 96 Sonic Drive In 3907 Brainerd Road
- 96 Rob's 5308 Dayton Blvd.
- 97 Sweet Basil 5845 Brainerd Road
- 97 Back Inn Cafe 412 E. 2nd Street
- 97 Boccaccia Ristorante Italiano 3077 S. Broad Street
- 97 Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike
- 97 Mexi-Wings VII 5773 Brainerd Road
- 97 River Street Deli 151 River Street
- 97 Smokey Bones 2225 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 KFC/Long John Silvers 5323 Highway 153
- 98 Taco Town 4812 Hixson Pike
- 98 Off the Grill II by Chef Q 1904 Taft Highway
- 99 San Marcos 1818 E. Main Street
- 99 CookOut 5390 Highway 153
- 99 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road
- 99 McDonald's 1735 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
- 100 Chicken-W-Bones 227 Lee Highway
- 100 Starbucks Coffee 20 Cherokee Blvd.
- 100 Mad Philly 5959 Shallowford Road
- 100 Kumo One 6025 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Blvd. Smokehouse 3230 S. Wilcox Blvd.
- 100 Clumpie's Ice Cream 1401 Market Street
- 100 Sno Biz 7703 Hixson Pike
Catoosa County
No inspections
Dade County
- 100 Cloudland Canyon State Park, 122 Cloudland Canyon Park, Rising Fawn
- 100 Days Inn (Pool), 95 Killian Ave, Trenton
- 100 Days Inn, 95 Killian Ave, Trenton
- 100 The Lil Chicken Coop, Case Ave, Trenton
- 89 April's Southern Plate, 4276 Hwy 136, Trenton
- 95 Pizza Hut, 12020 S Main St, Trenton
Murray County
- 97 Huddle House 612 S Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 100 Pleasant Valley Family Restaurant, 4540 Hwy 411 N Chatsworth
- 98 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center (Pool) 1175 Cohutta Springs Rd Crandall
- 100 Global Youth Ministry 40 Blackhawk Trl, Chatsworth
- 100 Springlakes Golf Club, 1591 Springplace Smyrna Rd, Chatsworth
- 87 Pupuseria Y Taqueria Posado 3440 Hwy 411 N Eton
Walker County
- 100 Pizza Hut-Delivery Express 55 Hwy 813 Chickamauga
- 99 Rock City Big Rock Cafe 1400 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain
- 80 Sonic Drive In 1016 Lafayette Rd, Chickamauga
- 95 Wendy's 401 N Main St, Lafayette
- 96 Station House-Chaisimple 123 N Chattanooga St, Lafayette
- 93 Arby's 1103 N Main Street Lafayette
- 95 Dari-Dip 302 W Villanow St. Lafayette
- 83 Hardee's 12876 N Hwy 27, Chickamauga
- 88 Camp Lookout 3130 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn
- 97 Camp Woodmont 381 Moonlight Drive, Cloudland
- 100 Chanticleer Inn 1300 Mocking Bird Ln Lookout Mountain
- 91 America's Best Value Inn & Suites 2209 N Main St Lafayette
Whitfield County
- 85 Waffle House 2505 E Walnut Avenue , Dalton
- 93 Willie's Burger Shack 301 W Emory St, Dalton
- 98 Taqueria Villa Juarez 1103 E Morris St, Dalton
- 100 Hampton Inn 1000 Market St, Dalton
- 90 America's Best Value Inn & Suites 175 Waterfront Way, Dalton
- 92 Pelican's Snoballs, 1501 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 99 Sol De Mayo 825 Chattanooga Rd, STE 11, Dalton
- 86 Chili's Grill & Bar (Restaurant) 881 Holiday Inn Dr, Dalton
- 94 Retro Bowl, 302 Red Cross Dr
- 95 Shaw Cafe 72, 616 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 92 Applebee's 1322 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 95 Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 865 Holiday Inn Dr, Dalton
- 97 Econo Lodge 1507 N Tibbs Rd, Dalton
- 95 Howard Johnson 790 College Dr, Dalton
- 95 La Quinta Inn & Suites 715 College Dr, Dalton