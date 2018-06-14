News
Bridge on CR 118 in Jackson County, AL closed until further notice
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 8:07 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, June 14th 2018, 8:07 am EDT
The Jackson County Public Works Department posted their Facebook page that the bridge on CR-118, near the Flat Rock community and over Burkhalter Creek, will be closed until further notice.
Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour routes.
If you have any questions please call Jackson County Public Works at 256-259-6037.