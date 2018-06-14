Good Thursday. After some good rain showers and thunderstorms over the past few days, we will shift our focus to the heat and humidity that will be settling over the area. Today we will reach a high of 91 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 87. Skies will be portly cloudy, and while most of us will not see a drop of rain, I can't rule out one or two isolated storms. The rain chance is only 10%.

Friday and Saturday will be even warmer with an even smaller chance for rain. Highs will climb to 93 Friday and 94 Saturday, and the humidity will be high. Get all your outdoor stuff done in the morning or evening hours.

Father's Day will continue the hot streak with a high of 94, but we may see a few isolated showers or storms Sunday afternoon.

All next week temps will remain in the low 90s for highs, and each day we may see a few sporadic showers or storms.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY