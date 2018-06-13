News
WATCH: The lies, half-truths and guarded secrets fueling bourbon's boom
Much of the industry's growth comes from secretive production practices, and many brands take creative liberties, or more, with their marketing.
Wednesday, June 13th 2018, 10:31 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, June 13th 2018, 10:49 pm EDT
The bourbon industry is booming in America. But as one distiller describes it, "it's just a shady business." Much of the industry's growth comes from secretive production practices, and many brands take creative liberties, or more, with their marketing.