UPDATE: The Chattanooga Football Club is weighing in on Wednesday's big announcement that the World Cup is coming to North America in 2026.

CFC Chairman Tim Kelly says the club is hoping to work Chattanooga into the action, by becoming a practice location for at least one of the national teams.

"We are very happy that the World Cup will be coming to the US in 8 years and we're looking forward to working Chattanooga into the action," Kelly says. "It's our understanding that Nashville and Atlanta will be game venues, and with 40 teams in the tournament in 2026, we think Chattanooga will be a logical training location for one or more national teams."

As for this year's World Cup, CFC players from countries competing in the tournament will be cheering on their home teams.

"We're also excited for this year's tournament," Kelly says. :Chattanooga FC has many players from countries in this year's World Cup (Brazil, Germany, Spain, Costa Rica, Columbia, Mexico, and France) and Chattanooga Brewing Company will be hosting watch parties for all the big games with our players there rooting for their national teams."

The 2018 World Cup begins on June 14 in Russia and will continue until July 15.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico will co-host soccer's World Cup in 2026, officials announced Wednesday.

Members of the sport's FIFA governing body voted for the joint North American proposal— known as United 2026 — over a rival Moroccan bid at a meeting in Moscow.

The U.S., Canadian and Mexican proposal got 134 votes, far ahead of Morocco's 65. One FIFA member voted for neither.

"On behalf of our United bid ... thank you so very much for this incredible honor," Carlos Cordeiro, the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, told delegates after the announcement. "Thank you for entrusting us with the privilege of hosting the World Cup in 2026."

President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations following the bid's success.

The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations - a great deal of hard work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto later echoed that message from their own accounts.

The U.S. hosted the tournament in 1994, when Brazil won the final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Up to 16 venues for United 2026 — the first World Cup to include 48 teams — will be selected from among 23 stadiums that exist or already are under construction, including three each in Mexico and Canada.

From Edmonton to Mexico City and everywhere in between, we are united.



???????????? | #United2026 pic.twitter.com/1aJu4VknSU — United 2026 (@united2026) June 12, 2018

The U.S. cities that could host games are: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington.

Canada's venues will located be in Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto, while the Mexican potential host cities are Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

Prior to the vote, the FIFA inspections report favored the North American bid and highlighted three "high risk" elements in Morocco's bid: stadiums, hotels and transport.

All 14 of the Moroccan venues would have needed to be built or renovated as part of the $16 billion investment in new infrastructure the African nation said was required.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino last week urged the voting federations to "look at the report" — seemingly a signal of the governing body's preference for the security and stability offered by United 2026.

Great opportunity to share #United2026 vision at @AIPSmedia summit in Brussels. Together, we're ready to host what will be the most successful and profitable FIFA World Cup ever - $14 billion in revenue; $11 billion in profit for FIFA and its Members! #FootballForAll ???????????? pic.twitter.com/SRHLOoscWz — United 2026 (@united2026) May 8, 2018

However, the North American bid also faced issues in the run-up to the voting.

After Trump sent a tweet in April questioning whether the U.S. should "support" countries who didn't back United 2026, FIFA was forced to issue a statement reminding the U.S. of its rules on political involvement in World Cup bids.

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

Concerns were also expressed that the Trump administration's travel restrictions on citizens of some countries, and the president's inflammatory rhetoric, would damage the bid.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported Trump had written to FIFA's president three times offering guarantees that teams, officials, and fans would be able to travel into the U.S., and the tournament would be conducted in an "open and festive manner."

In March, several potential host cities — including Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona — also dropped out over what local officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who is banned from soccer roles for six years over financial misconduct, announced in February that he felt Morocco was "the logical host" for the tournament as co-hosting had been "rejected" by FIFA following the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

The United States also bid for the 2022 World Cup, and had been favorite to host that tournament, but lost out to the tiny Gulf state of Qatar at FIFA's congress in 2010.

Following concerns over the process that resulted in hosting rights being awarded to Russia for 2018 and Qatar for 2022, a more rigorous bidding system was implemented, requiring candidates to produce — among other things — human rights strategies.

The soccer federations of U.S. territories Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands did not take part in Wednesday's vote following complaints by Morocco.

However, the delegate from American Samoa did cast a ballot. The scandal-hit Ghana federation did not attend and did not vote.