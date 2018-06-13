Under the terms of the settlement VW will pay Vermont consumers up to $1,000 for each qualifying VW, Audi and Porsche vehicle from the model years 2009 to 2016 sold or leased in the state. VW will also pay $3.6 million, minus expenses and administration, into the state's general fund.

