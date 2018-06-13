Snakes are coming out of hiding for the summer, and people across the country have found them in some weird places, like their cars and air vents.

For most people, finding a snake in your house is not something you want to see.

While it's not extremely common, it does happen.

"I average about three a week," said Patrick O'Briant with Critter Wranglers, LLC.

He said snakes aren't trying to bother you. In fact, they want to stay away from you.

But if they're looking to cool down, the shade of your house can be a good option.

"They can get through pretty much anything that is general ease of access," said O'Briant. "Everyone knows snakes don't have hands. If they can push it, they'll push it to get into a place."

O'Briant said there are a few popular ways that snakes can get into your house:

Getting in through the crawl space

Crawling up through gutters

Going through any open door, screen or doggy door

Chasing a rodent into the dryer line