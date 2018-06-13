A Chattanooga native has received the golden buzzer on NBC's "America’s Got Talent."

Michael Ketterer won over head judge Simon Cowell who sent him straight through to the live shows.

Ketterer is a father of six children, five of which were adopted through foster care in East Tennessee. He is also a graduate of Red Bank High School.

Ketterer currently lives in California and works as a pediatric nurse. He helps children ages 3-17 who are battling mental health issues.

WRCB interviewed Ketterer after his accomplishment, and he says he's blown away.

"I was so nervous and then when he hit that button I went from being incredibly nervous to being just, I don't know the right word for it, ecstatic is about the best word I can use," Ketterer said.