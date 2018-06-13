News
Cleveland Police searching for purse thief
Wednesday, June 13th 2018, 11:21 am EDT by
Wednesday, June 13th 2018, 11:21 am EDT
The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a purse thief.
A white male grabbed a woman's purse while she was shopping at Walmart on Friday, June 8, the department explained. He then left the store.
The suspect was filmed on security video while he was leaving the store.
If you know who this man is, Cleveland Police ask that you send them a confidential tip via Facebook Messenger. You can also call Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120.