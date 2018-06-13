News
Update: Shooting on Roper Street in East Ridge
East Ridge Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning on Roper Street.
Wednesday, June 13th 2018, 6:43 am EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, June 13th 2018, 8:53 am EDT
East Ridge Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning at Newcastle Apartments on 5700 Roper Street.
They received the call around 5:15 a.m.
While en route, officers encountered the victim being driven to the hospital by private vehicle.
At the victim’s home, officers found shell casings and two vehicles that had been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Ridge Police Department.