Good Wednesday. We have a few rain showers over the area this morning that could give you some wet roads for the morning commute. This afternoon, be ready for scattered thunderstorms to move through ahead of a front. While those storms are expected to stay below "severe" parameters, we can still expect these storms to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Rainfall amounts will range from .5" to 1" through the afternoon. The chance for rain will diminish through the evening, but we may see one or two storms holding on as late as 9 or 10 o'clock, so I would carry the umbrella to Riverbend as you settle in to hear Dustin Lynch at 9:30 just in case.

Thursday we will be hot and humid with very little chance for rainfall. I will give us a 20% chance for a shower or two south of Chattanooga. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday and Saturday will also sport heat and humidity as their primary calling cards as highs soar into the low 90s both days with no rain either day.

Father's Day will be about the same with an afternoon high of 92, but we may see a few isolated showers in the afternoon.

Right now it looks as though next week will maintain the heat and humidity with lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s, and very little in the way of rain through the week.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY