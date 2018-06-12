News
VIDEO: Have you ever wondered how your pet sees the world?
Tuesday, June 12th 2018, 8:04 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, June 12th 2018, 8:08 pm EDT
A new study out of Duke University examined and compared hundreds of species by sharpness of their sight. It found that most animal species can’t see as much detail as humans. The scientists measured the visual acuity of animals by examining the anatomy of their eyes and observing behavioral tests.