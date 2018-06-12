It is "Navy Week" in the Scenic City.

Each year the United States Navy selects only 14 cities across the country to host a "Navy Week" with the mission of expanding its outreach.

This year it's Chattanooga's turn.

Rear Admiral Paul Pearigen shared his goal for the week.

“It's a good opportunity to interact with people one-on-one, get out there and talk to them, see some of their stuff, some of their cool gear and equipment to see what they do. And also for us, as a Navy, to thank Chattanoogans for their support,” says Pearigen.

The U.S. Navy will host several events this week, including performances by the Navy Band, an enlistment ceremony at Riverbend, and Navy divers will be taking a dip in the Tennessee Aquarium on Thursday.