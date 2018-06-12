Have a special skill that you think separates you from the rest? Your opportunity to show it off awaits: America's Got Talent will hold auditions in Knoxville this November.

The auditions will be on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Doors open at 7:00 am and anyone in line before 7:00 pm gets to audition.

You can sign up NOW at AGTauditions.com.

This is the first time the show has ever held auditions in Knoxville. There's no age limit and any talent is welcome.

To learn more about the auditions, you can watch America's Got Talent on Channel 10 tonight at 8 p.m.

This season's auditions continue Tuesday night. Variety acts of all ages are competing for a chance to try to win the million dollar prize.