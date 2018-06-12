A Chattanooga man was arrested after he rode on top of a woman's car and attempted to carjack her.

Around 6:30 pm Monday, a woman called dispatch and said there was a man on the roof of her vehicle. It was reported that the man had attempted to break the driver's door window when the woman tried to stop.

Deputies made contact with the vehicle on Highway 58. While telling the man to get off the roof, deputies realized the man, identified as 40-year-old Calvin Wayne Hanks, was wanted.

Hanks was removed from the top of the vehicle. He then refused to put his hands behind his back. Deputies struggled to arrest Hanks because he was pulling his arms away and resisting.

Once in custody, Hanks kicked one of the deputies while they were searching him.

The driver told deputies that she was traveling with two children on Dodson Avenue when Hanks jumped on her vehicle. The woman explained that she told Hanks to get off her car multiple times, but he refused.

Another vehicle then blocked her vehicle, the male driver got out and approached with a kitchen knife. The woman said the man appeared to be after Hanks.

She was able to escape the scene, but Hanks was still on top of her car. She tried to stop again for him to get off, but Hanks told her to keep driving. Hanks then began hitting the driver's side door window with a large chain necklace.

The woman said she kept driving because she was scared Hanks would hurt her and the children inside the car. The arrest affidavit explains that Hanks kept the woman from stopping at traffic signals, which endangered others on the road.

The arresting deputy said there were scratches on the window of the vehicle.

Hanks was accessed by medical personnel, then taken to the Hamilton County Jail. He faces charges of:

Carjacking

Resisting Arrest or Obstruction of Legal Process

Reckless Endangerment

Assault on Police

Vandalism/ Malicious Mischief