A Chattanooga man indicted in a cold case homicide is on the run.

Mallory Aunte Vaughn, 36, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony murder, robbery and especially aggravated robbery in the 2009 murder of a retired Chattanooga Public Works employee.

The victim, Franklin A Bonner, was found murdered inside his home on January 16, 2009. A medical examiner said Bonner was suffocated to death.

Bonner was known for selling marijuana and having large amounts of cash.

A member of Bonner's family recently reached out the DA's Cold Case Unit. This led to a review of the case, a spokesperson for the DA's Cold Case Unit explained. Unidentified latent fingerprints were submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, resulting in a match to Vaughn.

The spokesperson added that Vaughn did not murder Bonner alone. Investigators believe had a 13-year-old female accomplice. She was arrested Tuesday morning.