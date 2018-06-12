A Chattanooga man indicted in a cold case homicide is on the run.

Mallory Aunte Vaughn, 36, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony murder, robbery and especially aggravated robbery in the 2009 murder of a retired Chattanooga Public Works employee.

The victim, Franklin A Bonner, was found murdered inside his home on January 16, 2009. A medical examiner said Bonner was suffocated to death.

Bonner was known for selling marijuana and having large amounts of cash.

A member of Bonner's family recently reached out the DA's Cold Case Unit. This led to a review of the case, a spokesperson for the DA's Cold Case Unit explained. Unidentified latent fingerprints were submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, resulting in a match to Vaughn.

"We could just shout. We are so happy. Not so much relieved because nothing can replace him. We miss him. We are happy these people will finally get what they deserve," said Bonner's wife Linda.

The spokesperson added that Vaughn did not murder Bonner alone. Investigators believe he had a 13-year-old female accomplice. She was arrested Tuesday morning.